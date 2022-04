Produktregistrierung für OTC, Phyto, substanzbasierte MD, FS & Kosmetik in Mexiko: Tipps und Tricks für den Erfolg

Chameleon Pharma Consulting Group

We, Chameleon Pharma Consulting Group (CPC), are healthcare experts focused on Systematic Market Entry in Europe, CIS/CEE, Latin America, Asia, US/Canada, and the Middle East. Our more than 20 years of practical experience in 300 successful projects in the self-medication and Rx industry allow us to help pharma and OTC companies enter new markets, develop market entry strategies, create product portfolios for selected markets and overcome regulatory requirements more efficiently. With our knowledge and our extensive network of experts, we can guarantee a dynamic, flexible, and customer-oriented service.